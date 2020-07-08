Vernon looking to become hibiscus capitol of the world

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon is the self-proclaimed hibiscus capitol of Texas, now they’re trying to become the hibiscus capital of the world.
The winter hardy hibiscus program started in Vernon about 10 years ago and has been growing ever since.
“Within these 10 years we have evaluated over 20,000 hybrids and right now in the fields we still have about 10,000,” said Plant Physiologist Dr. Dariousz Malinowski.
One goal of the program was to create new colors and shapes.
“All the goals that we have are to create commercial looking plants,” said Dr. Malinowski. “Our partners like the plants that are short and compact so they can fit small areas like patios or small gardens.”
Another goal is to become not only the hibiscus capitol of Texas, but the world as well.
Dr. Malinowski says the community supports very strongly of the program.
Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing Director Lileen Coulloudon says they are hoping to put together a hibiscus festival next year.
“We are really excited,' said Coulloudon. “The community is behind this project more and more every day.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.