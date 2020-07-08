Wednesday is looking warm but not as hot as this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to be seeing sunny conditions after seeing a few clouds in the morning hours, and we will see the wind out of the southeast about 5 to 15 miles per hour. The high for today is going to be about 97 degrees. However, it is going to feel a lot hotter than that. The real feel, or heat index, for today is going to be about 104 degrees. Then going into Thursday we look to hit triple digits with a high of 102 degrees. On Thursday the real feel temperature will range from about 105 degrees to 110. We will see the winds out of the south east at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Going into Friday it looks to be hot as well we will see a high of 103 degrees. Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the next seven days currently with a high of 105 degrees. With real feel temperatures at approximately 110 degrees.