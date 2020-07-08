WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.
First they’ll be at City View Baptist Church this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Then they’re heading over to Just Store It this upcoming Saturday and will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:
- City View Baptist Church
- July 9 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- July 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Midtown Manor
- July 15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- July 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
- July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Ben Donnell Housing Center
- July 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church
- July 25 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mill Street Housing Center
- July 28 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mobile Pantry’s three month calendar can be found by clicking here.
