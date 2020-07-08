WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for July

. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
July 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 6:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.

First they’ll be at City View Baptist Church this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then they’re heading over to Just Store It this upcoming Saturday and will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

  • City View Baptist Church
    • July 9 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
    • July 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Midtown Manor
    • July 15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
    • July 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
    • July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Ben Donnell Housing Center
    • July 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • New Jerusalem Baptist Church
    • July 25 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mill Street Housing Center
    • July 28 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mobile Pantry’s three month calendar can be found by clicking here.

