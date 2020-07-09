Burkburnett city offices closed to the public

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The city of Burkburnett is taking new safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. City Hall, the police station and municipal court have been closed to the public.
Burkburnett city manager Lawrence Cutrone adds this was done after COVID-19 cases have kept growing in Wichita County and across the state.
“We are still open, staff is here, we have a drive-thru window so if you need to get in touch with anyone you know you can always call us, we have some things online,” Cutrone said.
He adds that this measure is being taken to not only protect the community, but city workers. Right now, there are no employees with COVID-19. City leaders will closely monitor the number of cases across the county. Their doors will remain closed until further notice.
