Kamay resident killed in crash on Highway 82

KAMAY, Texas (TNN) - A Kamay resident was killed in a car crash Tuesday after a crash involving a semi-truck carrying a trailer, according to Texas DPS
Jason Leigh Winkler, 42 of Kamay, and a semi-truck were eastbound on Highway 82, between FM 258 and Turkey Ranch Road, around 10 p.m. in the right lane with the semi-truck in front.
Texas DPS reports the semi-truck slowed down to make a right turn into a business. Winkler was not able to make evasive maneuvers and his vehicle crashed into the back of the semi-truck’s trailer and caught fire.
Winkler was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
