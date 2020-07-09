Health experts give tips on how to keep elderly safe during summer heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The hot temperatures that we are seeing means there is likely to be people out enjoying the warm weather, which could be dangerous to the elderly if they are not careful.
Hot weather threats mixed with the pandemic, could have the elderly even more vulnerable than usual during this time.
“Because we are going through this pandemic during the summer heat, we do want to make sure that if you are wearing a mask outside you are being extra cautious and making sure those masks are not making you overheat,” said Wichita Home Health Care Coordinator Nikki Schwartz. “That could cause the heat exhaustion or heat strokes.”
Lori Stone, a healthcare provider with With Love Senior Services, says if their heart is racing a lot, it means you need to call 9-1-1 because they could be having a heart attack.
Quarantine could play a negative role in older people's immune systems.
“With immunity systems being pretty low since the shelter in place, they didn’t have the chance to build anything up,” said Schwartz. “So when they do go out they just need to make sure to take the extra precaution of the mask and most importantly wash their hands.”
Schwartz says it is important to make sure they are drinking enough water to stay hydrated.
“You have to make sure they drink a lot during the day,” said Stone. “My first thing when I go in is make sure they have no temperature at all.”
“With the elderly and with their age sometimes they don’t adjust as well to the temperature changes that take place,” said Schwartz. “They could also have other chronic conditions that may affect them with the heat and their prescriptions may play some affect to that as well.”
Elderly people doing yard work in the heat can be in danger as well.
“Keep a watch on your elderly neighbors if they want to work in the yard or do some yard work or just be outside to get some fresh air, we totally encourage that,” said Schwartz. “We just want to make sure they’re doing it early in the morning and at short increments so they’re not out there in the middle of the day.”
Some symptoms of a heat stroke to look for are fast rapid pulse, dizziness and nausea.
At this point you would move them to a cooler place and call nine-one-one.
