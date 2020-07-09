How COVID will make it harder for vulnerable residents to keep cool this summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With these high-temperatures, residents are looking for ways to stay cool during the pandemic.
Many places have closed their doors, are having shortened hours or limited capacity.
Libraries, senior centers, churches, and other air-conditioned public spaces have historically served as cooling sites. Wichita Falls has no designated building to beat the heat but the Wichita Falls Public Library has some options.
“Browse the shelves, look at your books, get some for your kid’s videos, etc. but we do ask that then you get what you need and go we’re calling it the grabbing go philosophy,” said Jana Hausberg, WF Library Administrator.
Hausberg is glad to see more people taking advantage of the library services during this time but when it comes to coming in to cool off, historically it has never been an issue. However, that’s going to be limited for this year’s summer due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community.
“We have disabled our water fountains because they found that those collect a lot of germs as well. So, we do have a minimal bathroom,” Hausberg said. “So yeah, we are kind of bummed about it, but we want to keep staff and customers safe as well.”
Some are turning to the outdoors or pools to keep for those that can’t emergency preparedness coordinator say publics space that is still open are the way to go right now.
“So currently, we don’t have anything we just we have so many other public facilities where people can go and they, you know, they stay open till you know, eight or nine o’clock. Well, by that time the temperatures come down. So just a lot easier for us to not have anything like that currently,” John Henderson, Wichita Falls Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.
He adds that’s building new facilities right now is not feasible and could possibly be counterproductive to keeping the public safe.
“I try to push them to the bigger places, you know, that are public like, like Sikes or something like that. You know, try to get them out and out of the heat and cool down and then go somewhere else,” said Henderson.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.