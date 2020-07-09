MSU international students feel put “in a precarious situation” with latest ICE rules

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - International students may be forced to head back home if university classes go completely online.
While Midwestern State University still plans to have in-person classes, there is still a fear of the unknown.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that all international students in the U.S. will have to leave the country if classes are online-only this fall.
“So that puts us in a precarious situation as to whether to get back into in-person classes which may not be possible,” explained Sharome Burton, a mechanical engineering senior, “or leave the country at such short notice.”
MSU Texas has said it will offer in-person classes, but Dr. Michael Mills (Director of Global Education at MSU), said things could change.
“We want to be prepared because our international students are very important to what we do here at Midwestern,” said Mills, “they’re an important part of our identity.”
In a conference call with the Global Education Office... both Burton and Crege La Ronde, both students from the Republic of Dominica. said there is one thought that worries them about this semester.
“Will we be then forced to leave the country after Thanksgiving since everything is going to be online?” asked Burton.
MSU will hold the last two weeks of the fall semester online in an effort to reduce the numbers of students traveling back to campus.
With the rule only coming out this week, Dr. Mills can’t answer that question yet.
“One of the things we’re waiting to get guidance on is what happens if we start in-person and then go online,” he said, “we’re still waiting on that guidance from the government.”
La Ronde said as MSU and the rest of the country navigate what this new rule means, he wants the university to fight to make sure he doesn’t leave his new home.
“We have really made Wichita Falls our home so it would just be great to see some more support from the community because we love it here,” he said.
“We’re going to be walking beside them as they navigate this and trying to make the best decisions with our international students in mind,” added Dr. Mills.
International students make up about 10 percent of the student population at MSU Texas.
