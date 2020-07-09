19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 567

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also six new recoveries.
There are now a total of 567 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 111 total recoveries, 10,595 negative tests and 3 deaths.
There are currently 429 patients recovering at home and 24 in the hospital. 10 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
There are 19 new cases, 24 hospitalizations and 6 recoveries to report today. The Health District was notified late last night that one of the labs that is used for send outs was having a delay due to supplies. This lab should be able to resume normal operations tomorrow.
New Cases
Contact = 3 cases
Close Contact = 4 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Still Under Investigation = 9 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 5
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 2
60 – 60 = 2
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 556: 50 – 59, critical condition
