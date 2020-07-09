19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 567

CDC recommends masks in public settings
July 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 6:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also six new recoveries.

There are now a total of 567 cases in Wichita County.

READ: One Allred Prison employee recovers from COVID-19

There have been 111 total recoveries, 10,595 negative tests and 3 deaths.

There are currently 429 patients recovering at home and 24 in the hospital. 10 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

There are 19 new cases, 24 hospitalizations and 6 recoveries to report today. The Health District was notified late last night that one of the labs that is used for send outs was having a delay due to supplies. This lab should be able to resume normal operations tomorrow. 

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 4 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 9 cases

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 5

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 4

50 – 59 = 2

60 – 60 = 2

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 1 

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, stable condition

Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 416: 80+, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition 

Case 556: 50 – 59, critical condition

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.