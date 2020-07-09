One Allred Prison employee recovers from COVID-19

July 9, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 1:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Allred Prison employee has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.

This is the first employee to recover, leaving the prison with five active cases. 95 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”

The tracker is also showing that five people are listed under “medical isolation.”

There have been over 130,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 10,556 coming back positive and 7,403 recoveries being made. There are 91 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths in the state.

There have been over 40,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 1,927 coming back positive and 1,063 recoveries being made. There are nine presumed prison employee COVID-19 deaths in the state.

