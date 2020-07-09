Sale Barn Cowboy Church plans to open a thrift store next month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Sale Barn Cowboy Church will be opening The Alive Thrift Store next month to help families in need throughout the Wichita Falls community.
The idea first came from Rex Hendrix, overseer of The Alive Thrift Store, who says he already had a building. He just needed a church to partner with and after about a year of no luck he finally stumbled upon The Sale Barn Cowboy Church.
“There is a large need in this neighborhood for that, for church, for street ministry and for the need of a thrift store, a place where somebody can come in a get stuff as they need them.” said Eddie Klump, Pastor of The Sale Barn Cowboy Church
In addition to the thrift store, the church also plans to have a street ministry outside on Sundays.
There will also be an awning up at all times where people in the community who may struggle with homelessness, or substance abuse, can come get out of the sun and get some water.
To find out more information about The Alive Thrift Store street ministries or for how you can donate to the store, visit their Facebook page or call Gayla Hendrix, the store manager, at (940) 337-0041.
