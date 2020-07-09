Thursday starts off our First Alert Weather Days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. We issued the First Alert Weather Day due to heat index values being around 110 degrees. However, the high for today is going to be 100 degrees with sunny skies and southeast winds at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. We also have First Alert Weather Day for Friday. The high on Friday is going to be 102 degrees with heat index temperatures around 110 degrees. We will also see sunny skies and South Winds at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Saturday we have also issued a First Alert Weather Day. On Saturday it will be the hottest day of the next 7 days. We will see a high of about 105 degrees with real feel values around 110 degrees as well. The reason we issued these First Alert Weather Days is not for just the heat however for the heat index values because these values can be very dangerous with the high heat and high humidity heat illnesses can be a problem.