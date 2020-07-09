TWDB in need of nominations for Texas’ first-ever regional flood planning groups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has extended the deadline for applications of initial members for Texas’ first-ever regional flood planning groups to July 17.
The extension comes as several planning regions did not receive nominations for every interest category, including the Canadian-Upper Red region that Wichita Falls is in.
Nominations are still needed for the following categories in this region:
- Agricultural interests
- Electric generating utilities
- Environmental interests
- Flood districts
- Industries
- Small businesses
- Water districts
Each flood planning group needs 12 members, one from each of the interest categories.
An individual may be nominated for multiple interest categories but may only represent a single category in any region.
To fill out a nomination form, visit TWDB’s website by clicking here.
The press release can be found below:
AUSTIN – (July 6, 2020) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has extended the deadline to July 17 for nominations of potential members of Texas’ first-ever regional flood planning groups.
The 15 regional planning groups, formed around river basin boundaries, will require 12 representatives of specific interest categories, including agriculture, industries, river authorities, counties, municipalities, water districts, flood districts, electric generating utilities, water utilities, environmental interests, small businesses, and the public.
The planning groups will develop regional flood plans by January 2023, which will culminate in the inaugural state flood plan in 2024.
Interested candidates can fill out a nomination form available on the TWDB website. Forms must be submitted by July 17, and the TWDB will select planning group members by early fall.
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.