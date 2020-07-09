United Regional encouraging use of My Chart app, website

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 and the heat are two big things keeping people inside and away from others, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get medical care.
That’s why United Regional is encouraging people to use their “My Chart” app and website.
With it you can consult with a doctor, have an appointment by video-chat or even get a COVID-19 test at one of their facilities all without stepping foot in the hospital.
“We have great options to take care of patients from the comfort of their home that reduces the risk of exposure to other patients, to our staff, to care physicians and to parents themselves if they don’t have COVID so we are encouraging patients to use all of the Telemed options that we have available,” said Maria Avalos, Barnett Road Medical Building director of primary care.
To access My-Chart, visit their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.