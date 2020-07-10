Angelo is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a a long-haired white cat named Angelo.

Angelo is two years old and he was taken as a stray to the city.

He likes chicken, a little toy to play with and he’s a sweet and cuddly cat.

“He is the biggest sweetie,” Lister said. “He’ll put his paws up on your shoulders and give you a nice little squeeze, a little cuddle. He’s good with other cats. He’s good with people.”

The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

