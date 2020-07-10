Gov. Abbott extends statewide Disaster Declaration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Friday extending his Disaster Declaration in all Texas counties.
The proclamation comes in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the state.
“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible.”
The Disaster Declaration, originally issued on March 13, provides the state with a number of resources to help them better serve Texans as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
