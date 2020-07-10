How are people who suffer from Dementia dealing with COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The whole world is having to adjust their normal lives because of COVID-19 but imagine having to go through it while suffering from dementia.
Or better yet being the caregiver of a person suffering from the disease, it can cause lots of strain on a family.
Especially when doing things that made life feel more normal at least‚like going to the store, to the lake ,or even having grandchildren visit just can’t be done right now.
Experts and counselors from The Alzheimer’s Association of North Texas here in Wichita Falls suggest caregivers take at least 30 minutes to an hour for themselves each day to regroup, and join online support groups.
In addition to that they should always try to incorporate things that their love ones might enjoy, like music and taking walks into their daily routines.
For more information about The Alzheimer’s Association their programs, resources, and support groups visit their website.
