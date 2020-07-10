More triple digit real feel temperatures are on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we have another First Alert weather day we’re going to see a high of 98 degrees with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. However, the real feel temperature, or the heat index, is going to be through the roof today we are going to see real feel values upwards of 110 and above across Texoma. Overnight tonight we are going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 76 degrees then on Saturday we have another First Alert weather day for very similar conditions. Temperatures are going to be much warmer. Due to a little bit of compressional heating we will see a high of about 105 degrees. However, the real feel values will be anywhere from about 110 degrees to 115 degrees. If you are going outdoors make sure you take the proper precautions to avoid heat illnesses. Going into Sunday we will see a high of 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies.