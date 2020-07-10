Protesters gather to demand justice for Wilder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Protesters, including Bubba McDaniel, have gathered outside the Wichita County Courthouse to demand justice for the death of Jason Wilder McDaniel, 2.
“I’m upset at the way that the system is treating my son,” said Bubba McDaniel, father of Wilder McDaniel. “As if it wasn’t hard enough finding him on the floor and finding out he that he had died on the floor alone like a piece of trash that was left there, that the city is starting to leave him there that way too is the way I feel. I don’t feel like it’s right. My son was better than that. He deserves more than that.”
Protesters are holding signs and wearing T-shirts in support of the cause.
A crowd of around 30 people has formed with more arriving.
Protesters are chanting “Justice for Wilder,” “No justice, no peace” and “He can’t breathe.”
A few of the protesters drove around the block with the signs hanging out of their windows as well.
