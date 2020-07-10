Restaurants in WF adapt to hot weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The heat indexes this week have been rough on everyone who has been outside, especially at restaurants with outdoor dining in Wichita Falls.
For restaurant staff working outdoors on the patios or in the hot kitchens during this summer heat, they can see some threatening health issues if they aren't careful.
“That has always been the top of our priority list to keep everyone safe, not only our guests when they come in and dine with us but also our employees our staff,” said Karat Bar Marketing Manager Mindy Giles.
Restaurants in Wichita Falls are taking precautions to keep employees and customers safe from the heat.
“Originally our plan was just to keep the dining room closed as long as possible, but with the temperatures being so high and it being so hot we did decide to open the dining room,” said Giles. “You can’t expect people to sit down outside and eat when it’s this hot, it is not comfortable and it’s not safe.”
The heat from outside can make the kitchen much hotter than usual.
“We try to drink a lot of water during the shift, especially if we have tables outside,” said Opa’s Schnitzel Haus employee Jessica Sowder. “It gets a little hot going in and out.”
Sowder says customer safety is their top priority.
“If the customers are not safe, we won’t be able to stay open,” said Sowder.
Giles says they are working on some construction plans to put some wooden partitions between the tables so that they can offer some more inside dining options.
