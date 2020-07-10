Ribbon cut at Lake Wichita Boardwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Wichita Boardwalk is officially open to the public.
After years of planning and construction, the boardwalk’s ribbon was finally cut on Friday.
“That’s what we’re trying to recreate, is a place where people can come and have fun, have a wonderful time, and this boardwalk is the first project of many that we hope will be built to make Lake Wichita a fun place to come,” said David Coleman with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project.
There are also plans to build a Veteran’s Plaza in the park which will hopefully be complete by Veteran’s Day of 2021.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.