Single-car crash sends one person to hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A single-car crash involving a utility pole sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.
WF Police say the driver was eastbound on Meadow Lake Drive just after 10:30 a.m. when they lost control and struck a utility pole and speed warning sign.
The car then rolled and came to a stop at the intersection of Meadow Lake Drive and Tradewinds Road with the roof side up.
The passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver was not injured.
