WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry dates for July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of July.
They’ll be heading over to Just Store It this upcoming Saturday and will be there from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Then on Wednesday, they’ll be over at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:
- Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- July 11 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Midtown Manor
- July 15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- July 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
- July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Ben Donnell Housing Center
- July 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church
- July 25 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mill Street Housing Center
- July 28 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mobile Pantry’s three month calendar can be found by clicking here.
