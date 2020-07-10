Wichita Falls YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls YMCA employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who is now recovering at home, taught a class and all the members in that class have been notified.
All employees have been wearing masks since July 3, and this employee wore their mask while in the facility and while teaching.
The WF YMCA says they followed extra precautions given to them by the health department regarding deep cleaning and sanitation and they have now reopened.
Any questions should be directed towards the branch director at (940) 761-1000.
