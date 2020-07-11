Saturday was the last of three First Alert Weather Days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Saturday it was a hot one there’s a reason we issued the first alert weather day and that’s because we were expecting realfeel temperatures around 115 degrees and sure enough a lot of texomans and saw that today in fact out towards Nocona and Montague County they saw 121 degree realfeel temperatures while actual temperatures stay below 100 degrees. Thankfully we have a little bit of relief from the moisture in the atmosphere that’s what’s been causing all of this very hot conditions here over the last several days and we’re going to sing that form in the relief of a small little cold front now I know what you’re talking about texts a cold front in the middle of July believe it or not yes we are tracking a little bit of a cold front coming through that’s going to be giving us a little bit of relief because once a cold front pushes through drier are from the north comes in and takes the moisture out. And it moves it further and further to the South. So we’re going to get a little bit of relief at least humidity wise over the next couple of days however than a another high pressure system is expected to come back into Texoma and once that happens will start to see that humidity return once again to see those humid conditions.