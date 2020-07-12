NTHBA’s Parade of Homes kick started this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Sunday marks the first weekend of the 68th Annual North Texas Home Builders Association Parade of Homes.
For the past 20 years NTHBA has been partnering with the Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity to show residents of Wichita Falls new home trends, all while fundraising for a good cause.
However this year with COVID-19 things look a little different.
“Typically a lot of our volunteers are older retirees and obviously with the scare that population is more effected by it and we’re having a hard time getting volunteers and also putting them at risks,” said Micheal Grassi, co-owner of Classic Builders.
Instead of having volunteers sell tickets in the homes, home builders have set up donation boxes to decrease the amount of person to person contact.
In addition, to that home builders have also set up stations, where visitors can use sanitizer and get mask gloves while they tour homes.
The Parade of Homes will be happening again next weekend, for more information visit the NTHBA website.
