Vendors at Farmer’s Market see an increase in business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -While most residents look forward to the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Downtown, it’s not just to buy fresh fruits and vegetables anymore.
Vendors who sell non food goods like arts and crafts, jewelry and even herbal medicine have all seen an increase in foot traffic.
“I have clients that were on anxiety medication and their not anymore I have thyroid clients so that’s whats most important and they feel empowered that if they want to make that medicine and grow it they could.” said Donna Villareal owner of Sage Valley Herbs.
She also said to her it’s not about the money, its about sharing her knowledge of herbal medicine with her customers and making them feel better.
Another vendor Carol Castro owner of Carol Castro Ceramics makes jewelry and pottery, she sells at the Farmers Market every Saturday.
In addition to that she also teaches pottery painting classes to children at the market on Tuesday and Thursdays.
Which has been a huge hit for families with children who have been stuck inside for months because of COVID-19.
