BBB to hold free shredding event Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau will be holding a free shredding event on Saturday, July 18.
The “Secure Your ID” Day will be held at the BBB offices at 2107 Kemp Blvd and will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This event is drive-thru only and the BBB requests that you not exit your car. No parking will be available.
The purpose of the event is to help raise awareness about identity theft and to help the general public guard themselves against it.
You can bring up to three bags or boxes of documents to be shredded.
More ways to protect yourself from identity theft include:
- Always shred documents containing sensitive information
- Review your bank account and credit card statements regularly for any unknown charges
- Know when bills are due
- Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries and accounts
- This can be done for free by clicking here
- Secure personal documents at home by making sure they aren’t in plain view
