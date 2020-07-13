City of Byers under boil order

BYERS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Byers has announced the city will be under a boil order until further notice.
City officials say low water pressure due to circumstances beyond the city’s control caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the city to issue the order.
Water must be boiled prior to consumption including when washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth and drinking it.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
The press release says “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
The Public Water System will notify customers when the boil order expires.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Tweed at (940) 529-6149.
The press release can be found below:
Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems
07/13/2020
As a precautionary measure due to circumstances beyond the City’s control that caused low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Byers public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. Also, please notify any neighbors that may not see this on social media or the news.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Tweed at (940) 529-6149 or (940) 733-0762
