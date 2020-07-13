Election Day voting locations in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday is Election Day in Wichita County for the runoff elections.
Just under five percent of Wichita County’s population participated in early voting with 578 democratic and 3,449 republican ballots cast already.
There are 11 voting locations available for the runoff elections.
Voting locations include the following:
- 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls
- First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls
- Highway Dept., 763021601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
- Jefferson St. Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls
- The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls
- Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg, 102 W. College, Burkburnett
- Electra Volunteer Fire Department, 111 E Cleveland, Electra
- First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park
- Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay
