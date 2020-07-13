Monday looks very hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we start off with a couple isolated showers in the morning. We’ll see a 20% chance of scattered showers and maybe an isolated rumble or two of thunder. We will have a high of 105 degrees with real feel temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. It’s also going to be very windy Southeast winds at 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts upwards of 35 miles per hour.Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 79 degrees then going into Tuesday it looks hotter than what we have seen so far. The actual high for the day is going to be 107 degrees. Real feel values will not be far from that we do not anticipate that it will get above 110. And on Tuesday we have another isolated chance for morning showers. going into Wednesday we are looking to start cooling down. We will see a high of 106 degrees with partly cloudy skies then on Thursday things look to cool off even more we will see a hive about 102 degrees.