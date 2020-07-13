New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials announced Monday the county now has its first confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of three being confirmed.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 11 new recoveries.
In Archer County, County officials are reporting a total to 10 cases.
Young County is reporting another increase in confirmed cases, with 140 people testing positive at the Graham Regional Medical Center. At least 90 of those patients are from Young County.
The county has had one death, 1,877 negative tests and 79 recoveries. There are four patients recovering in the hospital.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has a total of 26 positive cases, with three of them being active. There are have also been 22 recoveries, 385 negative tests and one death.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has 11 active cases of COVID-19, with 8 patients having recovered.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting 17 total COVID-19 cases and 9 recoveries.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital has reported their second positive case. The county has also seen 32 negative tests with two still pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell and Knox Counties both are both sitting at six total cases while Jack County has a total of 12 total cases.
