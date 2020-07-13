2 new COVID-19 deaths in Wichita County, total cases now at 636

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 11 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 636 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 124 total recoveries, 11,113 negative tests and 5 deaths.
There are currently 486 patients recovering at home and 21 in the hospital. 9 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report two additional deaths. Case 271, age 60 - 69, passed away today. The individual had been in critical care at United Regional Hospital. The second death, Case 602, also passed away this morning. This individual, age 60 - 69, was a resident at Sheridan Medical Lodge. Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released from the Health District.
The Health District received 16 cases Saturday, 3 cases Sunday, and 32 today for a total of 51 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations and 11 new recoveries.
New Cases
Contact = 14 cases
Close Contact = 9 cases
Community Spread = 9 cases
Still Under Investigation = 19 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 7
20 – 29 = 15
30 – 39 = 13
40 – 49 = 4
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 60 = 3
70 – 79 = 2
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 428: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 546: 20 - 29 , stable condition
Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
