2 new COVID-19 deaths in Wichita County, total cases now at 636

The Health District is saddened to report two additional deaths. Case 271, age 60 - 69, passed away today. The individual had been in critical care at United Regional Hospital. The second death, Case 602, also passed away this morning. This individual, age 60 - 69, was a resident at Sheridan Medical Lodge. Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released from the Health District.