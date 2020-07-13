Protests over Confederate monument happening at Memorial Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Protesters are petitioning for the removal of a Confederate monument outside of Memorial Auditorium.
The petition to remove the statue came down about a month ago and has been gaining momentum.
On one side of the argument, people are saying it’s time to move on from the history of racism, while others are saying that we need to hold on to history.
The proposal has gone to the WF City Council to consider moving the monument off of the lawn of Memorial Auditorium and to a museum.
