SBDC at MSU now has CARES consultant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University is changing the way it provides help to businesses struggling due to COVID-19.
For many Texoma businesses, and even some banks, navigating the application process for the Paycheck Protection Program hasn’t been easy.
“Hundreds of calls, hundreds of contacts from small businesses, people that we have worked with before and some that only found out about the SBDC were referred to us from their lenders.” said Walter Lambert, CARES consultant, SBDC, MSU Texas. “Small businesses say they saw something on the news, and thought great there is somebody that can help answer these questions.”
So many people in need of help and staff limitations at the SBDC prompted this change that was made on July 1.
“It was a welcome grant to be able to have somebody full time to be able to help with recovery and resiliency. Recovery is only one part of what we need to be doing to help people with this new CARES act position. That and building a resilient business plan for moving forward,” said Lambert.
This is something that business owner Beth Stewart is able to do now because of the PPP loan money that she received and because she knows that help is available should she have any further questions. She also added delivery services to her business, which she is keeping.
“We are doing great down here,” said Beth Stewart, owner Stewart’s Sweet Stop. “I think even if they try to if it comes to that, where they kind of shut everybody back down, I think we will be just fine.”
Beyond being available for questions, Lambert is also at work on new programs, tutorials and workshops.
“It’s also ‘how do we maintain operation if something happens?' So, a business resiliency plan is something that we will be helping with, and we have also developed a new in-house for the PPP loan forgiveness application,” said Lambert.
