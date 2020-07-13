UPDATE: Fort Sill says teen COVID death connected to service member

UPDATE
Fort Sill says the first Oklahoma COVID related death in the 5-17 age group was a dependent of a active duty service member at the post.
The patient was identified as a 13-year-old who died at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Friday night.
“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.
Family members are in isolation at their home on post.
ORIGINAL STORY
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Oklahoma’s first Coronavirus related death in the 5-17 age category.
The child’s death taking place in Comanche County.
On the state website, the information only indicates the age group, it does not provide any further information on the death.
This was the only new death reported in the state, according to the State Department of Health.
In a statement from the State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, he said “I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma. Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life...”
