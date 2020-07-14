Altus issues proclamation ordering masks be worn, places restrictions on bars and restaurants

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus has issued an emergency proclamation saying residents are now required to wear masks in public places.
According to the proclamation, Mayor Jack Smiley has now mandated that masks be worn in all public places by all except those with a medical condition or disability.
Bars in the city are also now restricted to 25-percent occupancy and required to close by 10 p.m.
Restaurants are ordered to not exceed 50-percent occupancy. Bars and restaurants must also comply with all CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitization.
The new order is effective at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
