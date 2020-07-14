Altus PD: Car hits business following crash

ALTUS, Oklahoma (TNN) - Altus Police report a car crashed into a business after getting hit by another vehicle.
The accident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Commerce Street around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
According to the report, a Nissan stopped to turn eastbound onto East Commerce Street. The driver instead made a right turn onto West Commerce Street from the eastbound turning lane of Main Street.
The Nissan hit a southbound Toyota Corolla which forced the Corolla to travel eastbound across three northbound lanes of traffic. The Corolla then struck a northbound Chrysler PT Cruiser and then continued on to hit the front of a business called Movin’ With Melissa.
The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to the hospital while the three other occupants were not injured. The drivers of the Nissan and Toyota were also uninjured.
The Nissan driver was cited for improper lane use.
