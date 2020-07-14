Archer City limits access to City Hall due to COVID-19 concerns

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City is temporarily limiting access to City Hall due to COVID-19 precautions.
Access to the building is allowed only if necessary but face masks must be worn inside.
All payments are to be made through the drop box located to the right of the front door.
If the payment will be made in cash, officials ask that you call ahead to obtain your balance and to use a money order. Credit card payments can be made over the phone by calling (940) 574-4570.
