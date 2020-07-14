Fire weather is a possibility for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to see probably the hottest day of 2020 so far the high for today is 104 degrees. Areas out to our west can expect temperatures close to 110 degrees. Heat index values will be very high today as well and the majority of Texoma can expect values anywhere from about 105 to 110 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower this morning. Today the wind will be fairly strong out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Then overnight tonight we continue to see the partly cloudy skies. Going into tomorrow morning we have another 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. Wednesday does not look to be as hot we will see a high of about 101 degrees with Southwest winds at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thursday we look to be fairly warm as well with a high of a 101 degrees. On Thursday we look to lose our rain chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast