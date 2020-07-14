Health experts give tips on safely wearing and removing masks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Face coverings are said to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but if you’re using your mask incorrectly it can defeat the purpose of even wearing one.
Face masks have become one of the most popular items in the world.
“It’s absolutely important that people are being conscious of touching their face,” said Wichita County Director of Health, Lou Kreidler. “When you’re taking it off, you really should take it off by the ear loops or the ties depending on what type of mask you have.”
Kreidler says those who pull their mask underneath their nose might as well not wear one at all.
The issue becomes not whether you choose to wear a mask, but how you wear it.
“You want to grab your strings, you don’t want to be putting your hands all over the front of your mask,” said Wichita Falls Registered Nurse, Cindy Idell.
Idell says it is important to keep your mask as clean as possible.
“Place it up over your ears, slide it under the chin and push in around your nose so that you’re making a good seal,” said Idell. “You’ll know you have a good seal because you can actually feel your air exchange get a little different.”
Idell says if you’re going to re-use your medical masks, wait at least a week between uses.
