News Channel 6 City Guide: ACELLerated Interventional Orthopedics

“By the third day, I kid you not. I used to be on a pain level, of one to ten, I stayed at a 12. Medicated, I would stay at a ten. Right now, without taking any of my pills, I’m at maybe a three,” Martinez, Sr. said. “My quality of life has improved in such a fashion that I’m able to, without help from my wife, get out of my own bed. [I can] walk around the house. [...] In March, we finished my lower back and for the first time in over ten years, I was able to do a slow dance with my wife in my own living room.”