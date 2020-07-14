News Channel 6 City Guide: ACELLerated Interventional Orthopedics

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking you across the Red River inside a pain management clinic that is helping people by relieving their pain so they can reclaim their lives.
ACELLerated Interventional Orthopedics is located at 5370 North West Cache Road, Suite 4 in Lawton. Brian K. Rich, MD, and his staff are helping take away people’s pain.
“We do interventional pain and spine. We take care of all different types of back pain. Chronic, acute type causes of back pain. [...] We see a lot of chronic shoulder pain. We see a lot of chronic knee pain, surgical or non-surgical. What we try to do here, is we try to focus on what the real problem is,” Dr. Rich said.
We sat down with patients to talk about their experiences. Syble Breihan came to see Dr. Rich after going through two back surgeries in California. When she moved to Oklahoma a year ago, her local doctor suggested she book an appointment with Dr. Rich.
Breihan was experiencing extreme pain in her lower back to the point she could barely walk. She started with a spinal cord stimulator trial with Dr. Rich and did really well.
“The data and the technology have improved tremendously in the last ten years and she was able to experience that,” Dr. Rich said. “She went on to a permanent placement and she is still completely pain-free.”
Breihan told us how much her quality of life has improved.
“We went to Alaska a few weeks after the procedure, actually, and I was able to go on excursions. I was able to do those things that I love to do. You know, I would not have been able to do those things that I love to do so much if I had not had this procedure with Dr. Rich,” Breihan said.
Eugene Martinez, Sr. served our country in the military. Before seeing Dr. Rich, Martinez, Sr. had been using opioids to deal with his pain since 1994, prescribed to him through the VA.
“Eugene is an extremely common patient. He hurt his knees in the military. He got to the point where he did not want any more surgeries. [He] had had surgery and still did not get the pain relief that he needed. I talked him through it. [...] ‘This is a very simple process.' We actually ended up doing an ablation of his knee. [...] He got a great result,” Dr. Rich said.
Martinez, Sr. felt relief immediately following surgery.
“By the third day, I kid you not. I used to be on a pain level, of one to ten, I stayed at a 12. Medicated, I would stay at a ten. Right now, without taking any of my pills, I’m at maybe a three,” Martinez, Sr. said. “My quality of life has improved in such a fashion that I’m able to, without help from my wife, get out of my own bed. [I can] walk around the house. [...] In March, we finished my lower back and for the first time in over ten years, I was able to do a slow dance with my wife in my own living room.”
For more information, you can head to AcellOrtho.com or take a look at their Facebook page here. To schedule an appointment, you can call (580) 771-2011.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.