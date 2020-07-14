100th baby delivered at WF Birth and Wellness Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center hit a milestone of 100 births Tuesday.
Baby Silas Abbott was brought into the world just before 6 a.m. on July 14, making him the 100th baby delivered at the center.
Parents Nicholaus and Rebekah were overjoyed to welcome little baby Silas into the world, even if the whole process wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.
“It was pretty rough there for a little while so the end was the sweetest relief,” said Rebekah. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get there for a long time.
Yeah, I was just praying to God that he would come out, and Rebekah would be safe,” said Nicholaus, “and he finally did and God answered our prayers. So here he is with us now, and healthy, and just a bundle of joy.”
Silas will have 3 brothers and 1 sister to play with at home.
