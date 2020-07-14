WFISD Project Back to School Roundup canceled due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 Project Back to School Roundup has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The nonprofit organization provides free school supply kits, backpacks and uniform shirts for economically disadvantaged children.
While the Roundup will not be hosted this year, Project Back to School will still be providing these supplies for students who need them.
More information will be available in August for those who need to request supplies.
