Wichita County Primary Runoff Election results

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Here are the early voting results for the Wichita County Primary Runoff Election.
The polls have closed, these numbers will be updates as we continue to get results.
U. S. Representative District 13 Republican candidates:
- Ronny Jackson - 3,169 Votes (61.41%)
- Josh Winegarner - 1,991 Votes (38.59%)
U. S. Representative District 13 Democratic candidates:
- Gus Trujillo - 896 Votes (74.17%)
- Greg Sagan - 312 Votes (25.83%)
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7, Vote For 1 Republican candidates:
- Elizabeth Beach - 1,941 Votes (42.93%)
- Brian Walker - 2,580 Votes (57.07%)
United States Senator, Vote For 1 Democratic candidates:
- Royce West - 493 Votes (40.81%)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar - 715 Votes (59.19%)
Railroad Commissioner, Vote For 1 Democratic candidates:
- Chrystal Castañeda - 768 Votes (64.70%)
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo - 419 Votes (35.30%)
