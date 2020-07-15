Bridge The Blue tries to bring communities and law enforcement together

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bridge The Blue, a non- profit based in Spring,Texas is making it their mission for communities all across the country to show their support for their local police officers.
“This is not a protests this is proactive ,we just want to rally together and show law enforcement that we have their six.”said Leigh Ellis Bridge The Blue Creative Director.
The organization is hoping to have an event on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse this Saturday but first they must get a permit from the County Clerk and permission from Mayor Santellana to do so.
“If we can educate the department about what we do,the equipment that we use and why we need it i just think it helps in the relationship and we just know each other better.” said Sargent Charlie Eipper with The Wichita Falls Police Department.
