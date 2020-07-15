Explosive material found at 7th Street construction site, disposed of safely

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A construction crew working at a vacant building on 7th Street discovered a suspicious device containing explosive materials on Wednesday, according to the City of Wichita Falls.
The crew left the site immediately and called the authorities. Local agencies, the FBI, ATF and Denton Bomb Squad all arrived around 11 a.m. and secured the area together. They then proceeded to remove the threat.
Less than 1/3 of a pound of the explosive material remained after the scene was cleared, which the Wichita Falls Fire Department took to Lucy Park to dispose of.
There were no issues with the remaining disposal and officials say they’re confident there is no current threat.
The incident is still under investigation.
