HHH works to promote virtual ride

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2020 is already underway virtually and HHH organizers say while it is quite different they could not be more excited about some of the new partnerships and ways they’ll continue the tradition.
“It’s not just about doing a virtual ride,” said Jimmy Young, member of the Steering Committee. “This is about a town. This is about tradition. This is about 39 years of steering committee members that have kept an event alive, which is the nation’s largest, which is the longest-running century event. This is about preserving, you know, what some folks ahead of us built for us and built for this town.”
In May, an announcement was made that this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred would be going virtual due to COVID-19 concerns and since then it’s been a rocky road.
“Last year this time to this year this time is 180 degrees different,” said Chip Filer, HHH Executive Director.
Filer says they are managing and have about 2,000 participants registered, which is down considerably from the number of cyclists the event is used to.
“The one sad thing about having to cancel the live event and the huge registrations that we get is this year we are not going to have the finances to help out the nonprofits that support us every year,” said Filer.
Yet the Wichita Falls tradition continues and Filer believes bibs and medals will become collector items and something future riders will shares stories about.
Through the challenges they faced, they’ve also seen some gains.
“I think we’ve had about 300 people that have asked us to defer their registration to 2021,” said Filer. “We’ve also had folks that have called in and said, hey, don’t worry about it. We’ll be back next year, take my registration money and donate it to Children’s Miracle Network. I think we’ve got over 40 people that have done that, including five of our golden wheels, which is the concierge experience.”
