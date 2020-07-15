Isolated showers are possible for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to see partly cloudy skies And we do have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. The high for today is going to be 100 degrees with a low of 77 and we will see the winds out of the southwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour with the wind calming down towards the end of the day. Overnight tonight we have more rain chances with a low of 77 degrees. Going into Thursday we are going to see Triple digits once again however it won’t be as hot we will see how high of 101 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Going into Friday we are going to see triple digits once again with only a high of 100 degrees on the dot. We will see mostly sunny skies and those will become sunny skies as we go into the weekend. For Saturday we will see sunny skies with a high of 100 degrees and on Sunday we lose the triple digits for a few places with a high of 99 degrees as well as sunny skies.