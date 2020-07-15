MSU football coach shares experiences from the front lines of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When Alex Charlton found out they were going to have to take a break from football, the Graduate Assistant Wide Receivers Coach decided to use his nursing skill to help out with COVID-19 patients in New York.
Charlton says it would take all day to tell the whole story of working as a nurse in New York, but there is one thing that stuck with him, and that’s teamwork.
“Just having been a nurse I realized there was this huge need for nurses out there,” said Charlton. “I saw a bunch of advertisements basically of nurses working 100 hours a week.”
Charlton says he was in a position to help, and that it felt like a calling to him.
“Once I got there and saw the help that was needed and the amount of people that were sick, I just jumped right in,” said Charlton. “I worked with people there that I got to know pretty well that I probably only saw their face one time because we had all these masks on.”
Charlton's teamwork and leadership skills as a coach helped him trust other nurses while in New York.
“Learning to trust your teammates you know my teammates up there were doctors and nurses and other staff members, and here it’s coaches and teammates,” said Charlton. “It’s just to have an open mind be willing to work with others.”
Charlton says there's one thing he can translate to his players.
“One positive thing that stuck out to me was people from all over the country of different backgrounds and races just showing what we can accomplish for one common goal, and that sits with me today,” said Charlton.
Charlton says working with Covid-19 patients, just like football, is a matter of seconds and inches.
He feels that he can take the traits he learned in New York and instill them into his players at Midwestern State University.
